Fact or Fiction: Brewery sells Osama Bin Lager?

An image you may have seen on social media appears to show a bar selling a beer called Osama Bin Lager.

Many people can't believe such a beer exists, but it does.

The beer, which has gotten millions of views on X and Facebook, was sold at the Mitchell Brewing Company in Lincolnshire, England.

It went so viral it sold out and the brewing company had to shut down its phones and website because of all the demand.

The brewery donates some of the proceeds from Osama Bin Lager to a charity that supports 9/11 victims.

By the way, the company also brews Kim Jong Ale and Putin Porter.