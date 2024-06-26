Fact or Fiction: Brand of ramen noodles recalled for being too spicy?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims a popular brand of instant ramen noodles was recalled for being too spicy.

It's actually true, although it didn't happen here.

Food authorities in Denmark recalled three types of Buldak Samyang spicy noodle products.

They say the ramen contains an overly high dose of capsaicin, an active ingredient in chili peppers, which they claim is a health hazard.

Children and teenagers in Denmark have reportedly been daring each other on social media to eat the soup.

In a statement, Samyang Foods points out Denmark found no issues with the products' quality and no other country recalled the noodles.

Danish cuisine is not known for its use of spices.

