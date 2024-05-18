Fact or Fiction: Branch of Nile River may explain how Egyptians transported block for pyramids?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims scientists have found a long-buried branch of the Nile River that may explain how the ancient Egyptians transported the massive blocks used to build the pyramids.

This is true.

Using satellite radar imagery, scientists found a 40-mile-long branch of the Nile which ran by the Giza pyramid complex.

That would explain why the 31 pyramids were built in a chain along what is now an inhospitable strip of desert.

It would have been much easier to move the two-and-a-half ton blocks used to make the pyramids by floating them on the river, than by moving them over land.

