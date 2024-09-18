Fact or Fiction: Both attempted assassins in BlackRock ads?

(KGTV)— A social media post being spread around claims that both men accused of trying to assassinate former president Donald Trump appeared in a commercial for the BlackRock investment company.

The post says this is proof of some sort of conspiracy.

But it's not based in fact.

It is true that July's shooter, Thomas Crooks, did appear in a BlackRock ad in 2022.

But, as explained by the website Snopes, Sunday’s accused shooter Ryan Routh did not.

The video that claims to show Routh in a BlackRock ad is actually a video made in Ukraine to thank people who had supported the city of Mariupol in the early days of the war.