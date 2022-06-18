Fact or Fiction: Boston Celtics fan stuck with tattoo after NBA Finals loss

(KGTV) — The Golden State Warriors closed out the Boston Celtics Thursday in the NBA Finals.

According to a story going around, a Boston fan is now stuck with a tattoo claiming the Celtics won the title this year.

It's true.

Back in March, 18-year-old Jack Bienvenue felt so confident about the Celtics that he got a tattoo declaring them the 2022 champions.

But he says he has no regrets.

Bienvenue says he'll wait until the Celtics do win another title, and he'll just have the year on the tattoo updated.