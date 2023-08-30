Fact or Fiction: Book predicted the Maui wildfire?

(KGTV) — People are claiming a book called ‘Fire and Fury: The Story of the 2023 Maui Fire and its Implications for Climate Change’ accurately predicted the devastating wildfire in Maui.

Some even point to the book as evidence the disaster was planned.

But that's fiction.

The book was published August 10th, two days after the fires broke out in Maui.

The book did not contain any information that was not widely known at the time of publication.

The author is listed as Dr. Miles Stones.

But many people are speculating the book was actually written using artificial intelligence.

