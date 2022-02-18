Fact or Fiction: Bob Saget predicted own death on podcast?

(KGTV) — A story getting buzz online claims Bob Saget eerily predicted his own death on his podcast.

Many of the posts include a clip in which Saget does indeed say “I’m gonna be found dead in bed.”

But the whole thing was just a joke.

During an October 2021 episode of the podcast Bob Saget’s Here For You, Saget’s wife lists her favorite movies, which are nearly all mafia-themed.

In response, Saget jokingly said, "So I don't have long to live if these are your favorites, I'm gonna be found dead in bed."

Of course, Saget tragically was found dead in bed in an Orlando hotel room in January after hitting his head.