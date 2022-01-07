Fact or Fiction: BMW unveils color-changing car?

(KGTV) — In 2014, we debunked a viral video that claimed to show a car that could change into a variety of colors.

Similar videos are now popping up again, but this time it's real.

BMW has unveiled a car that can change from white to black to several shades of gray with just the press of a button.

It's being showcased in the BMW iX Flow concept car.

Colored panels are cut to fit the SUV’s body and electric currents are used to change the pigments on the panels.

It's similar to the technology used in e-readers.

But don't look for this any time soon. For now, it's just a concept introduced at CES in Las Vegas.