Fact or Fiction: BMW making heated seats an $18-a-month subscription?

(KGTV) — A headline getting a lot of play online claims BMW is making heated seats an $18-a-month subscription service for car owners.

That is true, but wildly misleading.

If you read past the headline of the story, you'll see the heated seat subscription is only happening in South Korea.

BMW has no plans to bring this subscription model to the United States.

In fact, when BMW tried to make people pay a subscription to get Apple CarPlay in 2019, the response in America was so negative the carmaker quickly decided to make it standard across most models.

