Fact or Fiction: Blind man issued concealed carry permit in Indiana?

(KGTV) — A story getting some buzz claims a blind man was issued a concealed carry gun permit in Indiana.

It’s true.

Terry Sutherland was using his white cane when he came to the City County Building in Indianapolis to get fingerprinted for the permit.

He says he also spoke with several people who knew he was blind.

But despite that, he was still issued a conceal carry permit without an issue.

Sutherland has no intention of using a gun.

He says he went through the process to highlight the need for common sense gun laws.

He says he sent letters to state lawmakers but has not heard back.

