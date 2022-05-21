Fact or Fiction: Bird watcher falsely accused in Central Park getting own show?

(KGTV) — A headline that caught our eye claims the bird watcher falsely accused in Central Park is now getting his own bird-watching tv show.

It's true.

You may remember the ugly scene in 2020 when Amy Cooper made a racially charged call to police claiming a black man was recording and threatening her.

In reality, Christian Cooper, no relation, was just bird watching and had asked her to put her dog on a leash.

Now cooper, a lifelong bird watcher, is getting his own tv show on National Geographic called Extraordinary Birder.

No word yet when it will debut.

