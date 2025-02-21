Fact or Fiction: Bill makes Bigfoot CA's official cryptid?

(KGTV) — California's official animal is the grizzly bear, our state flower is the poppy and our state tree is the redwood.
Now there's a rumor they're trying to add Bigfoot into the mix.
It's true.
A bill introduced by Santa Rosa Assemblyman Chris Rodgers would make Bigfoot the state's official mythical creature, otherwise known as a cryptid.
Over the years, Bigfoot or Sasquatch has allegedly been spotted roaming rural communities in Northern California.
In fact, the iconic 1967 film allegedly capturing a Bigfoot was shot in Del Norte County in the far northwest corner of California.