Fact or Fiction: Big Thunder Mountain helps pass kidney stones quicker?

(KGTV) — A post being widely shared on Facebook claims Disney's Big Thunder Mountain roller coaster can help riders pass kidney stones more quickly.

It's true. A study was actually published in 2016 in the Journal of the American Osetopathic Association. Scientists tested the theory using 3-D printed kidney stones.

All were dislodged after two or three rides, and apparently sitting in the back helps.

The researchers credit turbulent motion and adrenaline for kickstarting the process. So similar results can be achieved by going on roller coasters other than Big Thunder Mountain.