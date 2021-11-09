Fact or Fiction: Big Bird gave snarky response to Ted Cruz?

(KGTV) — The official Big Bird account tweeted on Saturday a message about the character receiving his COVID-19 vaccine and saying how it will keep him healthy.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz was among the conservatives who immediately pounced, sending out his own tweet calling Big Bird's message "Government Propaganda."

An image going around claims to show Big Bird's response, saying "Ted can't tell you how to get to Sesame Street, but he can tell you how to fly to Cancun."

But that reference to Cruz's trip to Mexico during February's Texas energy crisis is fiction.

The official big bird account has not responded to Cruz's criticism.