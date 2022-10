(KGTV) — During a speech on October 27 in Syracuse, President Joe Biden said “Today the most common price of gas in America is $3.39, down from over $5 when I took office.”

But those numbers are fiction.

On the day the President made his speech, the average price for gas in the country was $3.76, not $3.39.

On the week he took office in January 2021 gas averaged $2.39 a gallon nationally, not more than $5.