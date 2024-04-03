Fact or Fiction: Biden banned religion from White House Easter egg art contest?

Some outlets reported President Biden banned religion from the White House Easter egg art contest.

That's fiction.

The contest has been organized by the American Egg Board for more than 40 years.

During that time, it has maintained a policy prohibiting religious symbols on egg designs.

The policy had nothing to do with President Biden and was in place during previous administrations, including Donald Trump's.

President Biden was also criticized for proclaiming Easter Sunday as Transgender Day of Visibility.

But that date wasn't his choice.

The Transgender Day of Visibility always falls on March 31, which so happened to be Easter this year.