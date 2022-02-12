Fact or Fiction: Biden administration funding crack pipe distribution?

(KGTV) — A number of right-leaning media outlets published articles this week proclaiming the Biden administration was funding crack pipe distribution in the name of racial equality.

Both claims are fiction.

The administration is launching a harm reduction program giving grants for a number of things including safe smoking kits.

Those usually include mouthpieces, screens, and wipes.

But Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra released a statement saying there will be no pipes in the kits.

The administration also said nothing about the program having anything to do with racial equality.

