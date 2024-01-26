Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Biden 1st president to win primary as write-in?

Posted at 8:36 PM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 23:36:58-05

(KGTV) — Some misinformation is going around about the January 23 New Hampshire Primary.

One post going around social media claims Joe Biden is the first president to ever win a presidential primary as a write-in candidate.

That's fiction.

In 1968, President Lyndon Johnson neglected to file the paperwork to be on New Hampshire's ballot, so he ended up narrowly winning as a write-in.

Meantime, some are claiming Donald Trump is the first presidential candidate to win the New Hampshire Primary three times.

That is also untrue.

While it certainly is rare, both Franklin Roosevelt and Richard Nixon accomplished the feat.

