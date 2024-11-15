Fact or Fiction: Bear attack on car was man in costume?

(KGTV)— A wild story you may have seen claims a bear caught on camera attacking a luxury car was actually a man in a costume.

It's true.

The video shows a furry creature rooting around inside a 2010 Rolls Royce Ghost in Lake Arrowhead.

But it turns out this was a big hoax.

A biologist confirmed it wasn't a bear and detectives later found a bear costume in the suspects' home.

4 people were arrested for insurance fraud after claiming a bear caused extensive damage to not only the Rolls but two Mercedes as well.

They're accused of defrauding their insurance out of more than $141,000.