Fact or Fiction: Bath and Body Works stopped selling candle over complaints it looked like a KKK hood?

A story you may have seen online claims Bath &amp; Body Works has stopped selling a certain candle because many people complained it looked exactly like a Ku Klux Klan hood.
It's true.

The candle, called Snowed In, was decorated with a stylized paper snowflake.

But it does bear a strong resemblance to the hood and robes worn by members of the KKK.

Bath & Body Works has pulled the candle from its website and stores.

In a statement to CNN the chain apologized to anyone who was offended and said the design was "unintentional."

