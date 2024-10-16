Fact or Fiction: Bath and Body Works stopped selling candle over complaints it looked like a KKK hood?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen online claims Bath & Body Works has stopped selling a certain candle because many people complained it looked exactly like a Ku Klux Klan hood.

It's true.

The candle, called Snowed In, was decorated with a stylized paper snowflake.

But it does bear a strong resemblance to the hood and robes worn by members of the KKK.

Bath & Body Works has pulled the candle from its website and stores.

In a statement to CNN the chain apologized to anyone who was offended and said the design was "unintentional."

