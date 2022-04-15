Watch
Fact or Fiction: Baseball cards printed listing Padres' city as Washington?

The Padres of course have always been in San Diego. But you may have heard that a set of baseball cards was printed with the Padres' city listed as Washington.
Posted at 8:30 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 23:30:48-04

It's true!

After the 1973 season, the Padres were rumored to be moving to Washington, D.C.

The Topps baseball card company obviously felt confident it was going to happen.

So it printed a number of cards of Padres players with Washington at the top.

Once the move fell through, Topps reprinted the cards with the the correct San Diego heading.

But the Washington cards are still floating around out there and are now considered collector’s items.

