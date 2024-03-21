Fact or Fiction: Bar exam not required to become lawyer in Washington?

(KGTV) — A headline you may have seen claims you no longer have to pass the Bar Exam to become a lawyer in Washington state.

It’s actually true.

On March 15, The Washington State Supreme Court approved an alternate way to earn a law license.

Lawyers can forgo the Bar by participating in a six-month apprenticeship and completing three courses.

Proponents of the new system say the traditional Bar Exam isn’t very effective and blocks marginalized groups from becoming attorneys.

Washington is actually the second state not to require the Bar Exam, following Oregon.