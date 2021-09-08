Watch
Fact or Fiction: Banner shows blatant antiemitism?

Pictures being sent around social media show a banner that was flown over Florida which read "Jew. I have a question."
Posted at 12:06 AM, Sep 08, 2021
(KGTV) -- Pictures being sent around social media show a banner that was flown over Florida which reads "Jew. I have a question."

The image got on the radar of antisemitic watchdog groups including ‘United with Israel’ which shared the photo and tweeted "Antisemitism is alive and well."

But there was no bigotry involved here.

The banner was a marriage proposal to a woman nicknamed "Jew."

A Florida TV reporter discovered it was created by a company called ‘Aerial Banners’ which confirmed the woman did say yes.

