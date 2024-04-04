Fact or Fiction: Autopia at Disneyland going electric?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims the gas-powered cars in the iconic Autopia ride at Disneyland are being converted to electric.

That's basically true.

The park announced it's planning to switch the Autopia fleet away from gasoline.

It's not clear yet whether the cars will be transformed into electric vehicles or hybrids and there's no timeline yet for when the project will be completed.

Autopia is one of Disneyland's original 1955 attractions.

A Disney spokesperson says the goal is to reach net zero emissions at the park.

