Fact or Fiction: Author who wrote 'How to murder your husband' on trial for allegedly killing husband?

(KGTV) – A story that caught our eye claims a novelist who wrote an essay on how to murder your husband is now on trial for allegedly murdering her husband.

It's true.

Opening statements began April 4 in the trial of Nancy Crampton Brophy.

She's accused of shooting her husband of 26 years back in 2018 at the Oregon Culinary Institute where he worked.

In 2011, Crampton Brophy wrote an essay titled "How to murder your husband" while applying to a writer's group.

The judge ruled that essay could not be introduced as evidence in the trial.