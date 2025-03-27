Fact or Fiction: Astronaut's hair color changed in space?

(KGTV) — A story going around social media claims NASA astronaut Suni Williams came back to Earth after nine months in the International Space Station with dark hair even though it was gray while she was in space.

The post implies the whole "stuck in space" story was a hoax.

But that's complete fiction.

Video clearly shows Williams with gray hair as she welcomed the Space-X crew that rescued her this month.

She, along with three others, splashed back down on earth last week.

The website Snopes looked into it and the image being sent around showing Williams with dark hair was taken in June of last year before she went to the Space Station.