Fact or Fiction: Asteroid spotted turned out to be Tesla?

A story you may have seen recently claims an asteroid spotted this month by an astronomer turned out to be a Tesla in space.

Believe it or not, this one's true.

In 2018, Elon Musk and SpaceX launched a Tesla Roadster into space as the payload for the maiden flight of the Falcon Heavy rocket.

The car was equipped with cameras to provide stunning views of Earth and a mannequin behind the wheel.

That vehicle was recently spotted by an amateur astronomer and the Minor Planet Center in Cambridge, MA even designated it as a near-Earth asteroid.

But after realizing what it actually was, the Center removed the item from its records.