Fact or Fiction: Asteroid collides with moon, creates fireball?

(KGTV) — A video that has gone viral claims to show a fast-moving asteroid colliding with the surface of the moon creating a dramatic fireball.

The video has been shared all over Facebook and X, with many people wondering whether it's real.

We can tell you it’s not.

The video was originally posted to YouTube in February by a user named Diego Sinclair.

In the comments section, he even admits it's a fabricated video.

It is true that objects colliding with the moon are sometimes visible from earth.

But they don't create a fireball, considering there is no oxygen on the moon.

