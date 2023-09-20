Watch Now
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Artist must pay $77k for submitting blank canvases

Fact or Fiction: Artist must pay $77k for submitting blank canvases
Posted at 7:54 PM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 22:54:11-04

(KGTV) — A story getting some buzz claims an artist has been ordered to repay $77,000 to a Danish museum for submitting two blank canvases.

It's true.

In 2021, artist Jens Haaning was commissioned to fill two canvases with Danish money to represent the average salary of his fellow countrymen.

The museum lent him the money to do it.

Instead, he delivered two empty frames and called it “Take the Money and Run."

The museum sued to get its money back and a court just ruled Haaning must repay approximately $77,000.

He claimed the museum made much more than that from the publicity his piece created.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here For Air Show Info

Click Here For Air Show Info