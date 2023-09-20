Fact or Fiction: Artist must pay $77k for submitting blank canvases

(KGTV) — A story getting some buzz claims an artist has been ordered to repay $77,000 to a Danish museum for submitting two blank canvases.

It's true.

In 2021, artist Jens Haaning was commissioned to fill two canvases with Danish money to represent the average salary of his fellow countrymen.

The museum lent him the money to do it.

Instead, he delivered two empty frames and called it “Take the Money and Run."

The museum sued to get its money back and a court just ruled Haaning must repay approximately $77,000.

He claimed the museum made much more than that from the publicity his piece created.