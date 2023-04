(KGTV) –A story you may have seen claims former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was so fed up with a pothole in his Brentwood neighborhood he fixed it himself.

It's true, sort of.

Schwarzenegger tweeted a video of him and a helper using packaged concrete to repair the road.

He said the giant pothole has been plaguing cars and bicycles for weeks.

It's unclear if he checked with the city before filling in the hole, and the Department of Public