Fact or Fiction: Arizona law allows senators to be replaced by twin?

(KGTV) — Arizona Senator Mark Kelly is one of the people reportedly on Kamala Harris' shortlist for a running mate.

A post on X claimed picking Kelly would be advantageous for Democrats because an obscure Arizona law would allow Kelly's Senate seat to automatically be filled by his identical twin Scott.

But that is fiction.

The same user posted again, making it clear the claim was make up.

The website Snopes took a look at the Arizona statutes on filling the vacancy of a U.S. Senator and found there is no "identical twin" law on the books.

