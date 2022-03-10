Watch
Fact or Fiction: Are Wii consoles self-destructing in 2023?

Posted at 9:41 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 00:41:42-05

(KGTV) — A rumor going around social media claims all the old Wii game consoles will stop working next year.

But that's fiction.

The false rumor stems from a meme stating that Nintendo announced all functioning Wiis will self-destruct in 2023.

As you might expect, Nintendo said no such thing.

The meme comes from a satirical article published by the website Hard-drive.net which says all Wiis will melt and shoot parts across the room sometime next year.

The article appears to be spoofing Nintendo's real announcement in February that it was shutting down the Wii e-shop.

