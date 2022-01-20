Fact or Fiction: Are tickets to Adele's residency selling for $40K each?

(KGTV) – Stories going around online claim tickets for Adele's residency in Las Vegas are going for as high as $40,000 apiece.

It's true.

A screenshot from Stub Hub shows a seat in the best section in front of the stage on premiere night, going for $43,988.

Prices do vary depending on the date.

A ticket in the same section for the March 5 performance is going for $33,000.

Of course, the tickets are much cheaper if you're willing to sit farther away.

Adele is set to play 24 shows at Caesars Palace from Jan. 21 - April 16.