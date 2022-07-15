Fact or Fiction: Are rodents lured to Honda CR-V by soy-based wiring?

(KGTV) — ABC 10News viewer Cynthia James writes that she read on Google that rodents were attracted to the Honda 2017 CR-V because the company uses soy-based wire coating.

She says she has already spent $800 on damages from rats.

But that soy claim is unproven.

Rodents have been snacking on car wiring since the invention of the automobile.

While most car manufacturers switched to a more eco-friendly soy-based wiring in the 2000s, every class action lawsuit blaming rodent damage on that has been dismissed.

The soy industry even commissioned a scientific study that found mice were equally drawn to soy and non-soy-based materials.