Watch Now
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Are rodents lured to Honda CR-V by soy-based wiring?

ABC 10News viewer Cynthia James writes that she read on Google that rodents were attracted to the Honda 2017 CR-V because the company uses soy-based wire coding.
Posted at 7:28 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 22:31:28-04

(KGTV) — ABC 10News viewer Cynthia James writes that she read on Google that rodents were attracted to the Honda 2017 CR-V because the company uses soy-based wire coating.

She says she has already spent $800 on damages from rats.

But that soy claim is unproven.

Rodents have been snacking on car wiring since the invention of the automobile.

While most car manufacturers switched to a more eco-friendly soy-based wiring in the 2000s, every class action lawsuit blaming rodent damage on that has been dismissed.

The soy industry even commissioned a scientific study that found mice were equally drawn to soy and non-soy-based materials.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Your Guide to San Diego Pride

News

Your Guide to San Diego Pride