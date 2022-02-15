Watch
Fact or Fiction: Are police departments offering to send a person's ex to jail?

Fact or Fiction: Valentine's Day offer to send Ex to jail
Posted at 7:50 PM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 22:50:51-05

(KGTV) — There are stories floating around online claiming that police departments across the country are offering to send people's exes to jail as a Valentine's gift.

It's true, sort of.

Some departments have been posting a message on Facebook trying to get people to turn in an ex with an outstanding warrant.

The tongue-in-cheek post says the Valentine's Day month-long special includes limited edition platinum bracelets and a one-night minimum stay in luxurious accommodations.

Of course, if your ex has no outstanding warrant, you're out of luck.

