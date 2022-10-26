Fact or Fiction: Are Airlines offering prizes to sit in the middle seat?

(KGTV) – A story you may have heard claims an airline is now offering people prizes for sitting in the dreaded middle seats.

It's true.

Virgin Australia just launched what it calls the Middle Seat Lottery.

Each week, any adult passenger seated in a middle seat can enroll in a raffle.

Prizes range from a full-day helicopter pub crawl to tickets to the Australian Football League Grand Final.

Overall, the pool of prizes is worth about $145,000.

The raffle will be held for middle-seat travelers from now through next April.