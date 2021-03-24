Fact or Fiction: AR-15 firearms used in recent shootings?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A meme going around in the wake of Monday’s mass shooting in Boulder claims an AR-15 gun was used by the shooter in 12 recent shootings.

For the most part, it’s true.

The one exception is the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, in which a different semi-automatic weapon was used.

Although it's not yet official, CNN is reporting Monday’s shooter did use an AR-15-style rifle.

The Boulder City Council actually passed an assault weapons ban in 2018. But a Colorado judge blocked it from being enforced less than two weeks ago.