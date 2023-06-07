Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Apple fixing autocorrect issue?

Posted at 7:45 PM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 22:45:11-04

(KGTV) – A story you may have heard claims iPhones will soon stop changing one of the most common swear words to "ducking" in text messages.

It's true.

The autocorrect feature has long frustrated people trying to use salty language in their texts.

But on June 5th, Apple announced the new iOS 17 will use a new type of AI-powered autocorrect to learn your typing habits over time, including, yes, the swear words.

iOS 17 is expected to be available to the public as a beta in July, with the general release set for September.

