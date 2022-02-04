Watch
Fact or Fiction: Apple developing 'smart' wedding ring?

Fact or Fiction: Apple develops smart wedding ring?
Posted at 7:51 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 22:51:27-05

(KGTV) — A social media post going around claims Apple is working on developing a smart wedding ring which will let you know your partner's location, where they've been, and if they take it off.

The rumor was sparked by a tweet posted on the Twitter account @SaycheeseDTGL.

But it's fiction.

The tweet contained no link, but the Truth or Fiction website did some digging and found a 2016 satirical article about the ring.

The fictitious piece of jewelry called the iDo was profiled on the old website fakingnews.first.com.

