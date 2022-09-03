Fact or Fiction: Apartment so small you can open the oven from bed?

(KGTV) — Some pictures you may have seen online claim to show an apartment so small you can open the oven while lying in bed.

The photos show the apartment from a couple of angles, with the front door, dining table, bed, and kitchen all occupying the same tiny space.

And they’re real.

The 123-square-foot first-floor studio in London was listed for the equivalent of $1,000 a month, and was rented within 48 hours.

There is a shared bathroom in the converted three-story house.

But there is just a single clothes rail, so it's not clear where you're supposed to put all your clothes.

