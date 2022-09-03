Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Apartment so small you can open the oven from bed?

Some pictures you may have seen online claim to show an apartment so small you can open the oven while lying in bed.
The photos show the apartment from a couple of angles, with the front door, dining table, bed, and kitchen all occupying the same tiny space.

And they’re real.

The 123-square-foot first-floor studio in London was listed for the equivalent of $1,000 a month, and was rented within 48 hours.

There is a shared bathroom in the converted three-story house.

But there is just a single clothes rail, so it's not clear where you're supposed to put all your clothes.

