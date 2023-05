(KGTV) — An unusual job posting appears to be from an animal sanctuary looking for people to dress up in a giant eagle costume and scare away seagulls.

It's legit.

The Blackpool Zoo in Lancashire, England is looking for what it calls seagull deterrents to help prevent the birds from stealing food from visitors and animals.

The job requirements include being friendly, energic, flexible and comfortable wearing a bird costume.

The zoo says it received more than 150 applications for five positions.