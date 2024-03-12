Fact or Fiction: Animal rescue team saves a dog that turned out to be a statue?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims an animal rescue team went all out to save a dog that turned out to be a statue.

It's true.

Animal rescue volunteers raced to the scene March 2 after there were multiple reports of a dog stuck in a ditch at Thorpe Park in the UK.

The dog appeared to be trapped in a muddy ravine.

But when the crew got to the dog's exact location, they discovered it was actually a 2-foot-tall ornamental statue of a spaniel.

The statue was a little muddy, but otherwise no worse for wear.

