Fact or Fiction: Animal rescue team saves a dog that turned out to be a statue?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims an animal rescue team went all out to save a dog that turned out to be a statue.
It's true.
Animal rescue volunteers raced to the scene March 2 after there were multiple reports of a dog stuck in a ditch at Thorpe Park in the UK.
The dog appeared to be trapped in a muddy ravine.
But when the crew got to the dog's exact location, they discovered it was actually a 2-foot-tall ornamental statue of a spaniel.
The statue was a little muddy, but otherwise no worse for wear.