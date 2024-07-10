Fact or Fiction: Ammo vending machines in grocery stores?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard recently claims there are now vending machines in grocery stores that sell gun ammunition.

That’s true.

One is set up inside a Fresh Value grocery store in Pell City, Alabama.

Anyone can't just walk up and buy bullets.

To prove they're 21, buyers have to scan their IDs and a facial recognition system powered by artificial intelligence verifies their identity.

The company that runs the machines, American Rounds, says the machines are also being installed in stores in Colorado, Texas and Oklahoma.