Fact or Fiction: America's favorite burger brand now owned by the Chinese?

(KGTV) — An ad popping up online claims America's most favorite burger brand is now owned by the Chinese.

That is fiction.

While the term "most famous" is subjective, McDonald's is the country's best-selling burger chain and it's headquartered in Chicago, not China.

Wendy's and Burger King are the next most popular burger chains and they're both North American companies.

By the way, clicking on the fake ads will take you to a long article that never mentions a U.S. burger brand being purchased by a company in China.

