Fact or Fiction: Americans watched 21 million years worth of streaming last year?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims Americans watched 21 million years worth of streaming content last year.

According to Nielsen it's true.

The ratings service says streaming viewership was up 21 percent last year over 2022 and Americans did indeed spend 21 million years worth of time watching programming.

As for the top shows, Suits was number one with more than 57 billion total minutes watched.

The animated show Bluey was second, followed by NCIS, Grey's Anatomy and the children's programming Cocomelon.

Four of the top ten titles stream exclusively on Netflix.

