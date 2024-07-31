Fact or Fiction: American flags flown by federal government to be made in America?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims all American flags flown by the federal government will soon have to be made in America.

This one's true.

On July 29, Congress passed the All American Flag Act and President Biden is expected to sign it.

The bill requires the federal government to purchase only American flags that were completely manufactured in the U.S.

According to Senator Susan Collins who co-sponsored the bill, the U.S. imports millions of flags each year mostly from China.

Previous efforts to require the flags be made in America failed in the House.

