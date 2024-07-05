Fact or Fiction: America didn't actually declare its independence on July 4?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On Thursday we celebrated Independence Day.

But did you know America didn't actually declare its independence on July 4?

It's true.

America's independence was declared by the Continental Congress on July 2, 1776.

So what's significant about the 4th?

That's when the Declaration of Independence was adopted.

But the luster of that date is diminished a bit because the document was signed by most members on August 2.

Another rumor floating around is that John Adams and Thomas Jefferson both died on the Fourth of July.

That's actually true.

The two died on the same day, July 4, 1826, exactly 50 years after the Declaration of Independence was adopted.

