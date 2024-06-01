Fact or Fiction: Amazon driver dropped off a package at a home that was on fire?

A story that caught our attention claims an Amazon driver dropped off a package at a home that was on fire!

Amazingly, it's true.

Ring video from the home in Medfield, Massachusetts shows the driver leaving a package in a smoking garage.

The driver walks through the smoke, sets down the box and eventually shuts the garage door and leaves without calling 911.

The fire grew so big it caused major damage to the house and required crews from ten surrounding towns to put it out.

In a statement, Amazon said it's looking into the incident and does encourage its drivers to report suspicious activity.