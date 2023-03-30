Fact or Fiction: Amazon driver delivered in the middle of police standoff?

A story that caught our attention claims an Amazon driver attempted to deliver a package in the middle of a police standoff.

It's true.

A video posted on TikTok shows an Amazon driver walking past multiple police cars with lights flashing to deliver a package to a home in Raleigh, North Carolina.

When officers notice the man, they ask him to stop and take the package from him.

The delivery driver then walks back to his car, but not before taking a picture to prove he delivered the package.

Raleigh Police confirm they were negotiating the arrest of a suspect at the time.

Amazon says it will use the incident to improve its delivery policies.