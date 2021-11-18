Fact or Fiction: Amazon customers blocked from using Visa cards?

(KGTV) — A story trending on Twitter contains a headline that says "Amazon customers blocked from using Visa cards."

But, while there is a bit of truth to that, it's mostly fiction.

Amazon did announce it will stop accepting Visa credit cards in the United Kingdom starting January 19, 2022.

But it doesn't go into effect right away and Visa cards will still be accepted from shoppers in the rest of the world.

Amazon says the high processing fees charged by Visa in the UK led to the decision.

Amazon UK will continue to accept Visa debit cards along with Mastercard and American Express.

